Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Pregnancy Update as She Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing an update on her pregnancy at 18 weeks. The pregnant Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 21, to reveal that her baby with boyfriend Ken Urker was the size of a bell pepper at this point of her gestation.

"Any guesses on [what] next week's fruit or veggie will be?" Blanchard captioned a photo of herself lying down with a bell pepper placed on top of her growing belly, adding the hashtags "Baby Bump," "Weekly Produce" and "18 Weeks." Placed near the Louisiana native in the photo is a sign documenting the 18th week of her pregnancy, which notes that she's currently craving cake and beginning to feel "movement" from her baby.

After initially sharing their big baby news in July, Blanchard and Urker announced last week that they would be adding a little girl to their family in January 2025, sharing a video of the sex reveal on Instagram. "The moment y'all have been waiting for... It's a girl!" the former inmate wrote. "Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We're so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya'll for your love and support!"

Blanchard, who was released from prison in December 2023 after pleading guilty to her role in the 2015 killing of her mother Dee Dee, shared in a July YouTube video that while her pregnancy was unplanned, she was excited to have the opportunity to be a loving mother to her baby. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," said Blanchard, who was the victim of medical abuse at the hands of her mom. "I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

(Photo: Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard are seen leaving 'The View' on January 5, 2024 in New York, New York. - MEGA/GC Images)

As another part of her pregnancy journey, Blanchard will be required to submit to a DNA test, as she and estranged husband Ryan Anderson split in April but have yet to finalize their divorce. Louisiana state law dictates that Anderson could be listed as the father of his ex's baby if the baby is born before the divorce is finalized, but Anderson shared on TikTok earlier this month that he will comply with the necessary testing to declare Urker the father.

"I don't have a choice," Anderson said. "I hate being in this situation... I have to take a DNA test for court. The way the timeline matches up – I don't think it's mine, but I don't know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don't know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions."