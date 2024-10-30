Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Ex Speaks Out About Paternity Test Results

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is taking a pre-birth paternity test to confirm that her boyfriend, Ken Urker, is the father of her child, but her estranged husband Ryan Anderson is not happy. Anderson posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday, assuring viewers that he did not request this and he has no doubt who the father really is. According to a report by PEOPLE, the test is likely a formality to meet Louisiana state law requirements.

“I’ve never once questioned who the baby daddy was,” Anderson said in his video. “Never once said ‘I’m gonna make a fuss about it’ or ‘I’m gonna prevent this’ or ‘do that.’ I’ve never said anything like that. I’ve always said, ‘Guys, it’s not my baby.’” Anderson said that he was “sad” to hear about this test through the media, and he speculated that Blanchard and Urker would sell the test results to a news outlet for a quick buck. However, an attorney in Louisiana told PEOPLE that it may be more complicated than that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blanchard and Anderson are still legally married, though they are separated and intend to divorce. Under Louisiana law, Anderson would automatically be listed as the father on this child’s birth certificate if not for a paternity test. This applies not only to estranged married couples, but couples who have been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth. The paternity test allows Urker to be listed on the birth certificate, which is important for legal, medical and symbolic reasons.

A source close to Blanchard said she went through a Noninvasive Prenatal Paternity test, or NIPP. It showed that Urker is the father, and they are having a baby girl. However, Anderson’s attorney Randy J. Fuerst questioned the need for this procedure, telling PEOPLE it was “highly unusual.”

“In the 40-something years of practice — of myself and other attorneys in this office for combined longer periods of time — we have never seen someone do a pre-birth paternity test because there is no need to do that,” he said. “Usually you wait until the birth of the child and then the paternity test is done. And if it turns out, as we suspect, the child is her current boyfriend’s, then the birth certificate is changed with an order of the court subsequent to the birth of the child.”

Blanchard and Urker announced that they are expecting a child together back in July, with a due date in January of 2025. Blanchard was engaged to Urker during her time in prison, when they connected through a pen pal program. However, they broke up before her release, and she married Anderson in a prison ceremony in July of 2022. She was released in December of 2023, and made some media appearances with Anderson before they broke up in March of 2024. Just over a month later, she rekindled her relationship with Urker.