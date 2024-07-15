Gypsy Rose Blanchard Worries Over Ex Ryan Anderson Amid Pregnancy Reveal

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is hoping her ex Ryan Anderson is doing well following the reveal of her pregnancy with former fiancee Ken Urker. According to InTouch Weekly, Blanchard hoped her former husband is well despite their divorce.

"I'm hoping that Ryan is OK emotionally. And I wish him the best emotionally," Blanchard told ABC News host Juju Chang during a chat on Good Morning America. "But right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, 'Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?' Like, I have so much to focus on, making sure that I'm healthy for this baby."

Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson after only a few months post-prison, running into issues with the home living situation. Anderson's been struggling since the divorce, seeming to lash out at Urker. Some of it has played out on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, highlighting the end of their marriage after he whirlwind release from prison.

"Sorry, Gypsy for fighting with Ken over text," Anderson says on the series. "I did ask how you were because I am genuinely curious how you're doing because we are going through the show thing and I am curious about you. Is what it is; I can't help it. I do still care whether you want me to or not."

Anderson has continued to speak out and lash out toward Blanchard and Urker on social media. He has mocked Urker in some posts, while others he dives into why he is having so much trouble moving on.

"If Gypsy was just my girlfriend, I get a completely," he said on TikTok. "But we were legit married for a year and eight months like. Communication between us really just stopped. Even after she left we talked a lot. So you know it's hard for me. It's hard for me now the show started that communication [between] us is not what it was. It's difficult."