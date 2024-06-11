Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was 'Devastated' by First Breakup From Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was "devastated" when former fiancé Ken Urker broke up with her in 2019. The 32-year-old, who has since reconciled with Urker amid her divorce from husband Ryan Anderson, opened up about the split during Monday's episode of her documentary, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which was filmed in late 2023.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her mother Dee Dee's murder in 2015. While in prison, Blanchard and Urker dated for two years beginning in 2017, which she called her "first actual relationship" in Monday's episode.

"Even though he was in the free world, and I was in prison, this was my first actual relationship that was long-term," Blanchard explained. "Right before we were going to get married, he ended the relationship. It devastated me. I think he pretty much gave me every breakup line the book."

Following her split from Urker, Blanchard met Anderson after he wrote to her in prison and the two would go on to marry in a prison ceremony in July 2022. Three months after she was released from behind bars, Blanchard announced that she had split from her husband.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote on Facebook in March. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."

In April, Blanchard was spotted meeting up with Urker for lunch and an appointment where they got matching tattoos. Just weeks later, the two confirmed they were back together. "I think with our history, we've always had a very close connection," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we're just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I'm going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life."

"I've always said Ken was my soulmate," she told the outlet. "But I don't want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don't want to put expectations and make things too heavy." For now, "We're just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has."

New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiere every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.