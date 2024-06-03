Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Rekindling 'Very Close Bond' With Ken Urker, 'Regrets' Prison Marriage to Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is moving forward in the love department amid her divorce. She recently opened up to Access Hollywood about reuniting with her ex, Ken Urker, amid her split from Ryan Anderson post her release from prison. The interview was in promotion of her new Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. She says their reunion romantically was a natural progression.

"Ken and I have always had a very close bond with each other. Even in the time that we were not together, it was a span of like 5 years, we still remained friends. And so having that close connection just can never be broken," she explained of their quickly developed romance.

As for how she feels about he estranged husband now, she's indifferent. "I don't regret being in a relationship with Ryan. I regret getting married in prison so fast. I really should have waited and that's a life lesson that I have learned," she said, adding, "I have nothing but love and support for him and his healing as well as mine."

It's been just five months since she walked out of Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center. She infamously spent eight years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. On the day of her release, Dec. 28, Anderson was happily available to greet her. But things quickly went downhill.

Of the split, she says it hasn't been easy, telling PEOPLE exclusively, "It's heartbreaking, because no one gets married to get a divorce. Processing those emotions has been hard." A source previously told the media outlet that they split following a bad argument in March and that Gypsy-Rose thought her husband was "controlling."

But she's happy with Urker, telling the publication: "I'm in love. He was a support when I was going through emotional hardship. But then I let myself open up to the feelings I've always had for him. For the first time in my life, I'm doing something that makes me happy — I'm prioritizing me."