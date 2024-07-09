Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Pregnant

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a baby on the way! In a YouTube video shared Tuesday, July 9, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 32, announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

"I'm happy to announce that I am 11-weeks pregnant," the mom-to-be shared in the video titled, "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," uploaded to her YouTube channel. "Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025. We're both very excited. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected. But we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Blanchard went on to address any concerns viewers may have with her pregnancy, stating, "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother, and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother." Growing emotional, she also reflected on her own past and journey to motherhood, sharing, "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

After sharing the video, Blanchard took to her personal Instagram to share a series of maternity shots, which featured Urker. In the images, the parents-to-be are all smiles as thye hold up a sonogram image. Blanchard shared in the caption, "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025... Thank you to the photographer @m0therofchaos for the amazing photos."

Blanchard and Urker sparked romance as she was behind bars serving time in connection to the 2015 murder of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. The Munchausen by proxy victim was serving a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder when she and Urker became engaged in 2018. They called off their engagement a year later, but rekindled their romance in April following Blanchard's December 2023 early release from prison and subsequent divorce from ex-husband, Ryan Anderson.

Amid her newfound freedom and romance with Urker, Blancahrd told Us Weekly in May, "absolutely I want kids someday. I think that I'm going to be a good mother. I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we'll see what the future holds for us."