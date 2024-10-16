Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says It’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Her Mom Will Never Know Her Baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is due to give birth in January, and as her due date approaches, she has mixed feelings about her late mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Blanchard was convicted of murdering Dee Dee in 2015, something she said she did in order to escape a lifetime of medical abuse. However, in a new episode of The Viall Files podcast this week, Blanchard said it is “heartbreaking” that Dee Dee won’t have a relationship with her granddaughter.

Blanchard, now 33, was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, who had been physically and mentally abusing Blanchard for her entire life. Her accomplice and then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, carried out the actual stabbing and was found guilty of first-degree murder. Since then, Blanchard has shared her story in many venues, and since her release from prison back in January, she has sought a new path for herself while contending with her unique form of celebrity. In her new interview with podcast host Nick Viall, she discussed her mixed feelings about her mother nowadays.

“I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad,” she said. “So, I kind of put that in the back of my mind. And so, I mean, there have been questions on social media. Everybody asked the question, you know, ‘What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn’t around?’”

While Dee Dee is gone, Blanchard said she is happy to have rekindled her relationships with her father’s side of the family. She believes her stepmother Kristy Blanchard will fulfill a grandmotherly role for her daughter. She said: “My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was. Kristy is going to be Grandma.”

Blanchard announced her pregnancy back in April. At the time, she was in the midst of separating from her husband, Louisiana teacher, Ryan Anderson. She told TMZ that she had rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, and in July she announced that they are expecting a child together. They have confirmed that they are expecting a girl, and that the due date is in January of 2025.

Blanchard’s renewed relationships with her father, stepmother and other family members were explored in the Lifetime docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which included interviews with Kristy. The show is streaming now on Hulu and Peacock in the U.S.