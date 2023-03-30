Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Dish on Megan Fox Co-Parenting Relationship

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox may have gone their separate ways, but they're still dedicated co-parents to their three sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. Green reflected on his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife while speaking with Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He even noted that his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares his 9-month-old son Zane, has a "fantastic relationship" with Fox.

Green began with a tip for how to make a co-parenting relationship go smoothly. To no one's surprise, his key to having a good relationship with his ex involves putting the kids first. He explained, "I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it's not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it's going to affect the kids no matter what." Green continued, "The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship." Burgess had a similar sentiment to share, noting that she was taking a page out of her partner's book.

"These are actually Brian's words — it's gotta be about the kids," Burgess said. "It's not about us, it's not about the adults, it's about what's best for them every single time. And what's best for them is that we have a good relationship, that we all get along and that we take their feelings into account with what they want." The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added that it's about "making it the best experience" for the kids, who adore having a little brother. Green said that his three sons with Fox are "amazing" with baby Zane.

"They're just really strong good people," he continued. "And Kash, my oldest son who just turned 21, is also an amazing big brother. We're really, really lucky how beautifully blended our family is." This isn't the first time that Green has opened up about his co-parenting relationship with Fox. In October 2022, he spoke to E! News about his modern family and shared that he and his ex-wife, whom he split from in May 2020, "co-parent really well together." The actor added, "And we don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve. But we're open to things changing. I'm very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane."