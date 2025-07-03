Ms. Rachel Shares Heartwarming Photo of Her Son and Baby Daughter

Ms. Rachel is basking in being a mother of two. The YouTube children’s education sensation is still on hiatus since welcoming her second child, a baby girl, via surrogate, this year.

“Joy. Hope. Love. Peace,” the Songs for Littles creator captioned an Instagram photo of her 7-year-old son Thomas and newborn daughter Susannah, who joined the musical family in April of this year. In the photo, the two siblings gaze into one another’s eyes.

The couple announced they welcomed their daughter in a touching Instagram post. “We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! We are so in love!” read the couple’s Instagram captions. “Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama.”

Ms. Rachel continued: “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her. Aron — Thank you for being the best husband and dada!”

Ms. Rachel has been married to Broadway music director and composer Aron Accurso since July 2016. He also appears on her YouTube channel, along with several singing friends.

She began making videos and sharing them on YouTube after finding success with teaching her son through song amid his speech delay. Millions of parents have praised her method and credited them for helping their children develop language.

As for her her baby girl, Ms. Rachel opened up to TODAY Show about her baby’s name. “She’s named after my incredible mama!” she said an interview with TODAY.com. “My mom raised us with so much unconditional love and joy. She raised my sister and I as a single mom. I’ve always been in awe of her strength. She even built us an epic tree house all herself!”

