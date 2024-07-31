The Megan Fox Pregnancy Speculation, Explained

Recent speculation surrounding Megan Fox has prompted social media to erupt with pregnancy rumors. This follows her appearance in a music video for Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's recent collaboration. The video debuted on July 26 and showcased Fox sporting what appeared to be a growing baby bump.

In the clip for "Lonely Road," a country-inspired reimagining of John Denver's classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," Fox plays a character whose pregnancy progresses throughout the narrative. The 38-year-old actress is seen cradling her belly, which Machine Gun Kelly, her real-life partner, tenderly kisses in several scenes. The story culminates with Fox's character cradling an infant girl while visiting her partner, who has found himself behind bars.

Despite the convincing performance and the apparent chemistry between Fox and MGK on screen, sources close to the couple have swiftly moved to quash the pregnancy rumors. An insider revealed to Us Weekly that while the pair have discussed expanding their family, Fox's apparent pregnancy in the video was purely fictional.

"Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK's music video," the source clarified. Further adding to the story, the mother of the infant featured in the video's final scene, Anna Cejka, took to social media to confirm that her daughter, introduced as Baby Violet Leika, was the star of that touching moment.

The "Lonely Road" video represents more than just a musical partnership. In an Instagram post, Jelly Roll shared the depth of his 15-year friendship with Machine Gun Kelly, highlighting their shared backgrounds and the transformation he's witnessed in MGK over the years. "What makes this collab so beautiful is its two guys that came from the exact same kinda place with less than zero percent of making it out," Jelly Roll wrote, praising MGK's growth as an artist, father, and human being.

MGK reciprocated the sentiment, expressing gratitude for Jelly Roll's friendship and the redemptive path they've walked together. "From us beefing 12 years ago, and fast forward to us putting out what I believe will be the biggest hit of our careers yet I'm proud to call you my brother and life feels better knowing you got my back. This lonely road ain't so lonely my friend," he shared.

While the music video may have sparked unfounded pregnancy rumors, it has also provided insight into Fox and MGK's real-life journey with fertility. In a poignant November 2023 interview on Good Morning America, Fox opened up about her struggles with IVF and a miscarriage. "I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox revealed, describing the experience as "very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"

Fox, already a mother to three sons from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, and MGK, father to a teenage daughter, have been dealing with managing their relationship in the public eye since 2020. Despite a brief engagement and subsequent separation in early 2023, the couple has been working on rebuilding their connection.

In a March appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox offered a glimpse into their evolving relationship, describing MGK as her "twin soul" and acknowledging an enduring connection between them. "What I can say, that [he is] what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what," Fox stated. However, she also expressed a desire for privacy, adding, "What I've learned about being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption."