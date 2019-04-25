Megan Fox Posts Shia LaBeouf Throwback Photo, Cementing Past Romance: ‘Once Upon a Time’

Megan Fox is reminiscing on her romantic days with Shia LaBeouf. She shared a goofy throwback photo of her Transformers co-star leaning up against a car with his shirt tied up, which was Fox’s character’s signature pose.

“Once upon a time 13 summers ago,” the 32-year-old actress captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LaBeouf and Fox starred as the bot-battling couple Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, respectively, in the 2007 film as well as its 2009 follow-up, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. LaBeouf returned for the third film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, though Rosie Huntington-Whiteley played his new love interest. LaBeouf exited the franchise when Mark Wahlberg took over as the leading man.

While a romance between LaBeouf and Fox was rumored throughout the years, neither confirmed it until November 2018, when Fox finally acknowledged it.

“Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.”

When fellow guest on Watch What Happens Live, Tyra Banks, suggested that the two were in a “showmance,” Fox replied, “Sure.”

LaBeouf hinted that the pair were more than just co-workers or friends in a 2011 interview with Details.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” he said. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

“I think you can see the chemistry onscreen,” he then added.

Both stars have moved on since then. Fox married Brian Austin Green in 2010, and the couple share Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 but they eventually reconciled and are still together today. Following LaBeouf’s divorce from Mia Goth, whom he married in October 2016, he started dating singer-songwriter FKA twigs.

Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty