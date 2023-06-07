'Expendables 4' Debuts Explosive First Trailer With Megan Fox

Expendables 4 is coming soon to theatres, and we now have the movie's explosive first trailer. Debuting on Wednesday, the teaser for the new film, stylized as Expend4bles, reveals the return of some of our favorite franchise stars — such as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham — as well as a handful of newcomers, like Megan Fox and 50 Cent. This time around, the crew "are drawn into a conspiracy that will ignite a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States."

The first Expendables movie was released in 2010. In addition to starring in the movie, Stallone also directed it, from a script he wrote with David Callaham. The film was a major hit and spawned two more sequels: The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014). Included among the incredible cast over the course of the first three films are stars such as Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Chuck Norris, Liam Hemsworth, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Ronda Rousey.

Couture and Lundgren are back with Stallone and Statham for Expend4bles, along with franchise freshmen Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Eddie Hall, Iko Uwais, and Andy García. The new film is directed by Scott Waugh and was written by Kurt Wimmer, Max Adams, and Tad Daggerhart, with Spenser Cohen contributing to the story. It's set to be released in theaters on Sept. 22.

In a previous interview with Collider — in support of The Expendables 3 — Stallone opened up and shared some of what he's loved most about working on the franchise. "When you get some of these guys that bring some baggage with them. Like when I got to fight Van Damme, I was so looking forward to this for twenty years. And I'm sure he was too."

He continued, "You get slapped around and kicked in the ribs here and there, but it's interesting because it's on film, it's there forever, and that's why I tell all you guys, this is the only business in the world that you only get one shot at. It's like one strike baseball. You're not coming back, this game is not going to be played again. So, you can be tired, have an illness, your joints jammed, be in pain, everyone here is hurting in one way or another but you gotta throw yourself into it. It's not like a drama – this is a physical thing where you have to perform, and it's so gratifying.

Stallone then added, "That's the beauty of what I like about this business: it's one shot and if you do it right, you can sit back there and just be proud of yourself; and if you do it wrong [laughs] how many times have I gone, 'God what is this shit?' Like a 'why didn't I try harder' kind of thing. It's the most important thing, you gotta live with it forever and it's the constant reminder of people going, 'God, you really sucked in that movie.' 'Thank you. You want a refund?' I learned a long time ago just put it all out there while you still got it."