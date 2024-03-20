Megan Fox Gives Update on Her and MGK's Relationship Status

Megan Fox and MGK's relationship has been making headlines for the past few years, and now Fox has offered an update on their current status. "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the 37-year-old actress said in new interview on the Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper podcast.

"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se," she continued. "What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

The new comments come after many tumultuous months for the couple. Last year it was reported that Fox and MGK split due to possible infidelity. Just ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, Fox deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram and made a cryptic post about "dishonesty," before completely deleting everything from her Instagram account entirely.

Fox later reactivated her account to share the following message: "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." That post was later deleted as well.

Ahead of summer, the couple was seen packing on PDA, and ET reported that a source close to them stated that they were working on their relationship. However, the insider added that they "still have trust issues" that they need to work on. "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

More recently, it was reported that Fox and Kelly's wedding is back on. Us Weekly reports that an insider close to the couple offered an update, saying, "They're on the right track again. They've had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they've been talking about getting married again."