Even though Caity Lotz wasn't able to see the birth of her alien baby on DC's Legends of Tomorrow before its cancellation, she will be able to see the birth of her human baby. The CW actress took to Instagram to reveal that she is "Gaining weight for the role of a lifetime," showing off her growing baby bump and even a sonogram.

She shared some sweet photos with her husband, Kyle Schmid, who was hilariously trying to match her bump. In a different Instagram post, she seemed to be on a hike and admitted that now she's "(hopefully) past all the nausea and extreme fatigue," she's "loving being pregnant!" The couple tied the knot in 2023, and this will be their first baby together. Prior to her official announcement, fans had suspected earlier this month that the Arrow alum was expecting, as she was covering her stomach in a couple of photos she took with a friend at the beach.

Many of Lotz's friends and colleagues from the Arrowverse took to the comments to congratulate her. Her on-screen love interest, Jes Macallan, shared that she couldn't wait to "love on this baby" and was hoping their "littles go to summer camp together when they get older." NCIS star Katrina Law, who also portrayed one of Lotz's love interests on Arrow, Nyssa al Guhl, affectionately wrote, "Auntie Nyssa is HERE!!!!!!," while also commenting several red heart emojis in a separate comment.

Other Arrowverse alumni include Legends' Olivia Swann and Nick Zano, The Flash's Candice Patton and Rick Cosnett, Supergirl's Chyler Leigh, Superman & Lois' Bitsie Tulloch, and Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow creator Marc Guggenheim, among many other fans and famous faces. It's clear that Baby Schmid-Lotz already has a lot of love and aunts and uncles, and it's going to be exciting to see Caity Lotz take on this new chapter in her life.

The 37-year-old hasn't taken on any new roles since Legends of Tomorrow, but it was recently revealed by TVLine that she and Schmid will star in a new Lifetime movie together. Based on true events, Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story will center on "a deadly love triangle that led authorities on an international manhunt." When Calls the Heart's Larissa Dias also stars in the film, which is set to premiere this summer.