Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges in Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a photo of her "IVF body" on Instagram, one year after she and her husband Travis Barker paused IVF treatments. Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, underwent IVF cycles in the hopes of having a child of their own following their October 2021 engagement. However, Kardashian said they put their plans on hold while they focused on arranging their wedding.

In the since-expired Instagram Story picture, Kardashian said in a black bikini wearing sunglasses, with a group of friends surrounding her. "A little IVF body," she wrote over her stomach, notes PEOPLE. "Always supporting Poosh," she added, referencing her lifestyle brand.

Kardashian and Barker married in May 2022, although they had an unofficial ceremony after the Grammy Awards the previous month. Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16.

During a May 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kardashian said the couple was hoping to have children of their own. The episode also documented doctors' visits and egg retrievals. "The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do," Kardashian explained, notes Us Weekly. "It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words."

In September 2022, Kardashian told The Wall Street Journal their plans were put on hold while they focused on their wedding. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot," Kardashian said. "I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

At the time of the interview, Kardashian said she was preparing to do the Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse again. "It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she explained. The point of avoiding all that is to "reset your body," she said, adding that the process includes visiting a spa for daily treatments. "Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating," Kardashian said. "I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."

Two months later, Kardashian told fans she felt she was getting back to normal after stopping the IVF treatments. "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF," she wrote in a December 2022 Instagram Story post. "For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Back in March, Kardashian responded to an Instagram user who asked if she was pregnant. "The after [effects] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much)," she wrote. "Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"