Mason Disick Dressed up as Freddy Krueger and Stole the Show at Kylie Jenner’s Spooky Dinner Party

Mason Disick is channeling one of the most iconic horror movie characters of all time! The 11-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick showed up to aunt Kylie Jenner’s spooky dinner party Monday, celebrating her Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch in full Freddy Krueger garb, completely nailing the Halloween feel of the season.

Rocking the slasher’s infamous brown and red striped sweater, fedora and claws, Mason can be seen sitting and enjoying the ambiance of the party on aunt Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story. Jenner’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, also dressed to kill at the party, donning Jason Voorhees’ hockey mask for a terrifying Friday the 13th costume. The dinner party, which featured injectable donuts, also paid tribute to Freddy with metal-clawed gloves and dead roses accompanying each dinner plate.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner also attended the party, which welcomed guests with a truck showing off Kylie Cosmetics’ new spooky line, including a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed eyeshadow palette, lip lacquer trio, lip and cheek stain, and false lashes. Kylie announced the new collection with a bloody reveal Monday, sharing photos of herself stripped down completely and covered in fake blood. The collection launches at KylieCosmetics.com Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has also begun filming their new reality show for Hulu after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped following 20 seasons earlier this year. “This is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show last month. “And it’s crazy since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff that’s gone on. Whether it’s this relationship or Kourtney’s relationship or whoever’s. It’s like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom and it’s going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together. I’m excited.”

Kris announced last year that her family would be partnering with Hulu following the end of KUWTK. “Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021,” she tweeted in December 2020.