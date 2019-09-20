Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Praises Ex Scott Disick for Doing ‘Right Thing’ Over Corey Gamble Spanking Threat

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw Scott Disick get heated in a recent clip from the Sept. 22 episode of the show in which Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, threatened to spank Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 7-year-old daughter Penelope if she scratched him.

Kardashian, Jenner and Kim Kardashian were all present at the time and were shocked and silent after Gamble’s comments, Disick spoke up, something Kourtney reportedly appreciated.

“Scott did the right thing,” a source told In Touch. “Kourtney isn’t still upset at Corey either, but she’s glad Scott spoke up and set Corey straight. … You don’t mess with another man’s children. I think Corey got the message, loud and clear.”

Another source said that Disick believes Gamble was out of line with his comments.

“[He] doesn’t like letting anyone get in his lane, and that’s exactly what he feels Corey did to him,” the insider alleged. “Scott likes Corey, he likes that he looks out for Kris and the family’s best interest, but he didn’t appreciate him sticking his two cents in where it didn’t belong. Corey saying that his daughter Penelope might need a ‘whipping’ was the wrong thing to say. Scott lost it and for good reason. … He feels that Corey crossed the line and he told him so. … He knows what Corey meant, but still, it’s not something you say, especially about someone else’s kids. Corey listened and they’ve since moved on, but Scott won’t forget it.”

In the clip in question, the group was having dinner when Kourtney revealed that her nanny had quit after Penelope scratched her face.

“You guys, I don’t have a nanny anymore. She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face,” the 40-year-old said. “But, P can be out of control. I think she almost blacks out and does these wild things.”

Gamble then asked if it’s “cool” to “pop the kid” for her behavior, to which Kourtney responded, “No! But, you could also say something to her in the moment.”

As the group continued to discuss the situation, Gamble said, “I’m sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I’m whipping her ass and I’ll explain it to y’all later.”

“What? You would whoop Penelope’s ass if she scratched you?” a shocked Disick replied.

“My daughter? What the hell are you talking about? You would whoop my daughter’s ass if she touched you?” he yelled. “A little 6-year-old girl? What the f— are you talking about? Stop it!”

