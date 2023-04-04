Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil Three Weddings in First Trailer for New Hulu Series

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker liked getting married so much that they took three trips down the aisle in 2022. Now, fans will get to see how all of their weddings played out when their Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, premieres on April 13. The special will chronicle the pair's weddings that took place in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Portofino.

In the trailer for Kardashian and Barker's wedding special, she notes that the show will feature their "personal archive footage." The trailer sees Kardashian asking Barker if he can believe that they got married three times. He responds that he can't pick a favorite wedding of theirs, as it's like picking a favorite child. The musician describes their Vegas nuptials as their "rockstar wedding" and their Santa Barbara one as a "traditional affair." Kardashian adds that their grand wedding in Italy was "romantic" and "classic."

"I felt like I had so much anxiety because it's such a vulnerable moment you're sharing," Kardashian says. Barker then shared his take, saying, "I just felt like I'm about to marry the love of my life and it was like, "Oh my god, I'm about to marry the love of my life.' And then it all set in." Kardashian also shared some insight into their Italian nuptials, which took place in Portofino. She said that they provided the "feeling" and the "vibe" and that Domenico Dolce handled the rest. The reality star adds, "We wanted it to feel authentic."

The trailer showcases all of the fun that the Kardashian family enjoyed during the Italian wedding celebration. The crew could be seen dancing and delivering speeches in Kardashian and Barker's honor. Barker's friend and collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly, can be seen singing at one point. Kris Jenner even got teared up as she spoke during the ceremony, saying how much she loves the pair together (while noting that it wasn't the "martini talking" that led to her getting emotional). Kardashian says about the event, "Our wedding felt like time didn't exist and it just felt perfect."

'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, April 13. After the special airs, fans won't have to wait too much longer for more entertainment from the Kardashian-Jenner family. It was recently announced that The Kardashians was coming back for Season 3 on Thursday, May 25.