Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Reacts to Her and Travis Barker's PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become infamous for their public displays of affection. While the newly married couple's family, namely Kardashian's sisters and mom and even her fans, find the PDA to be cute because they've never seen Kardashian this way with any other romantic partner, Kardashian's daughter Penelope is not a fan. The 9-year-old is shared by Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick and is not afraid to speak her mind. In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Penelope makes it clear that she doesn't want to see her mom and now-stepdad make out in front of her.

It all started when Barker came over for a visit for a blended family dinner. Kardashian couldn't wait to put a wet one on her then-fiance. "Mom, no kissing!" pleaded Penelope. "Just one," Kardashian insisted to the tot. Penelope still protested, demanding "No!" as she went over to hug her mom. The kissing, and Penelope's angst, continued throughout the vegan Italian dinner.

Even Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6, was against the make-out sessions. "Can you guys not kiss in French again?" Reign asked. "Can you guys please not French kiss?"

The funny moment came two episodes after Penelope was upset over the couple's engagement. Kardashian called to tell her the news and Penelope hung up after crying. Fans can't get enough of Penelope's outspokenness.