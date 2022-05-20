Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Reacts to Her and Travis Barker's PDA
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become infamous for their public displays of affection. While the newly married couple's family, namely Kardashian's sisters and mom and even her fans, find the PDA to be cute because they've never seen Kardashian this way with any other romantic partner, Kardashian's daughter Penelope is not a fan. The 9-year-old is shared by Kardashian and her former partner Scott Disick and is not afraid to speak her mind. In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Penelope makes it clear that she doesn't want to see her mom and now-stepdad make out in front of her.
It all started when Barker came over for a visit for a blended family dinner. Kardashian couldn't wait to put a wet one on her then-fiance. "Mom, no kissing!" pleaded Penelope. "Just one," Kardashian insisted to the tot. Penelope still protested, demanding "No!" as she went over to hug her mom. The kissing, and Penelope's angst, continued throughout the vegan Italian dinner.
Even Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6, was against the make-out sessions. "Can you guys not kiss in French again?" Reign asked. "Can you guys please not French kiss?"
The funny moment came two episodes after Penelope was upset over the couple's engagement. Kardashian called to tell her the news and Penelope hung up after crying. Fans can't get enough of Penelope's outspokenness.
#RelationshipGoals
I get it you're in love...but to children it's disgusting https://t.co/pOh6TfLANW— Deborah Cohn (@DeborahCohn7) May 19, 2022
Some are also enamored with the PDA Barker and Kardashian shows. They wish to have a similar kind of love.prevnext
Kardashian and Barker will keep it going
Not Penelope saying no kissing to Kourtney n Travis #TheKardashians— WeGoUp💚💚💚 (@NqobileMajozi6) May 19, 2022
The family has joked that all Kardashian and Travis are good for is making out. But Kardashian says it's the most loving relationship she's ever been in.prevnext
Turn the channel
Even Penelope is sick of Kourtney and Travis 😭😭😭— T. (@TshegoMosito) May 19, 2022
Penelope has had enough. Instead of watching her mother kiss Travis, she'd rather watch a cartoon.prevnext
Both of the kids are over it
Reign and Penelope are both already TIRED of Kourtney and Travis Kissing 24/7!! Hearing Reign and Penelope say"No more Kissing" and "Please can we stop kissing" is so funny,but a little worrying! I know kourt's in love,but put your attention on your kids more❤. #TheKardashians— Lover,Inuyasha,yashahime Lover❤💗 (@NatashaHutchis5) May 19, 2022
Kardashian has been vocal about how important it is for her to raise her children to speak their minds. And now, she has to deal with their backlash.prevnext
Enough PDA already
This is a petition to end the Kourtney and Travis PDA.— Rev. Doug (@sarvdoug) May 19, 2022
Penelope asked me to start this movement
Penelope says stop it and some fans agree. One even joked that they are starting an online petition for the couple to end the tongue action.prev