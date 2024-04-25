Billy Baldwin's Wife Chynna Phillips Reveals 14-Inch Tumor Discovery in Leg

Chynna Phillips will soon undergo surgery to remove a 14-inch tumor from her leg. The Wilson Phillips singer, 56, revealed her diagnosis during a video titled "My Worst Fear Came True" posted on her YouTube page Monday. "The one thing that I never imagined could happen to me did," said Phillips, who is married to actor Billy Baldwin, in the video description. "I am so upset with myself for not seeing the writing on the wall. This goes to show that it could actually happen to anybody!"

On her walk around Los Angeles, Phillips revealed she would be going into surgery in eight weeks to remove a "totally benign" tumor from her leg. "I have a tumor in my left leg. I've had it since I was a little girl," she explained. "They don't know if I was born with it or not. It's totally benign, but it is large, and I'm talking very, very large. It's like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide."

The musician admitted to being "absolutely petrified" of going under anesthesia, expressing, "I don't know, I just feel like it's the closest thing to death going under; I mean, it actually is. It's the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way for me to be processing anesthesia but I can't help it." This will be Phillips' fifth surgery on her leg.

Despite her worries, Phillips is leaning on her faith. "I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know. But it just sucks they have to make a brand-new incision, and I already have a huge 1-foot scar on my left left leg, and now I'm going to have one on the interior of my left leg," she said. "It's just frustrating, but it's all going to work out just fine. In Jesus' name, amen."

Phillips also opened up Monday about her marriage to Baldwin, 61, admitting that they've been going through a rough patch lately. "[It's] frustrating because just when I feel like we're on a roll and things are starting to get better, we start the bickering again," she revealed. "I was really proud of myself because we started arguing this morning and he was like, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'I want to communicate properly. I want us to have effective communication.'"

After being able to switch gears and have a healthier conversation, Phillips noted, "It was definitely a victory for us because we have a tendency to just sort of spiral and the communication breakdown gets worse and worse and we're off to the races." She added, "Billy's my life partner. He's the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with... But sometimes I don't. A lot of times I don't because I don't want to rock the boat, or I don't want to put him in a bad mood, or I'm walking on eggshells."

The singer said she need to "speak up" when she's having an issue and "trust" in her husband, whom she married in 1995. "It just comes down to me not wanting to trigger him, but the truth is that me having that fear is keeping us from true intimacy, because it's preventing me from opening up to him and I'm trying to guard his feelings and yet I'm causing more trouble in our marriage by doing that," she said. "I'm shooting myself in the foot."