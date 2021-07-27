Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Has a Pretty Momentous Label for Kourtney Kardashian

✖

Travis Barker's teenage daughter marked a casual milestone for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram this month. In an Instagram Live broadcast on July 17, Alabama Barker referred to Kourtney as her "stepmom." Fans are freaking out over this hard-won approval.

Alabama is 15 years old — a prime age for disdaining her parents and all of their choices. However, her father's alleged new wife seems to be an exception. In her Instagram Live video, Alabama played a game of "never have I ever" with some friends. One asked if she had ever met any members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, to which she responded: "That's my stepmom." Not only did fans find this moment adorable, but many thought it reaffirmed rumors that Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged or even married.

Kardashian and Barker were spotted looking particularly smitten during a recent trip to Las Vegas, and some contextual clues hinted that they might have eloped while they were there. The couple has since denied this rumor, telling TMZ that they are taking it slow. Still, the ringing endorsement from Alabama is certainly a good sign for Kardashian.

To be fair, parenting is one of the things that brought Kardashian and Barker together in the first place. When they first took their relationship public back in January, they cited their kids as one of the major elements that bonded them. In addition to Alabama, Barker has a 17-year-old son named Landon, both with his ex-wife Shannon Moakler. Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick — 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

At the time, Moakler told Us Weekly that she was happy for Barker and Kardashian, and pleased that Kardashian was "great to my kids." However, in May she said that Kardashian was trying to "put a wedge" between her and her kids, telling the outlet: "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day. They're going on lavish trips. They're doing all these things, which is fine. I think it's nice that they're being kind to my kids. I want that for my children."

It seems like Kardashian still has Landon and Alabama's approval, whatever Moakler may think. Kardashian and Barker have not weighed in on the latest round of relationship speculation directly, but sources say that "marriage is almost certain" for them. If and when it happens, it will most likely be in extreme Kardashian fashion.