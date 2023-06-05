Kourtney Kardashian Honors Travis Barker's Assistant Who Died in 2008 Plane Crash

Kourtney Kardashian is honoring husband Travis Barker's late friend and assistant, Chris Baker. Sunday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of Baker's flower-covered grave on his birthday, adding a heart emoji to the tribute. Barker then went on to post a photo from the graveyard to his own account.

Baker was one of the four people who died in the 2008 plane crash Barker survived. The plane, which was traveling from Columbia, South Carolina to Los Angeles, California, crash-landed, killing Baker, as well as security guard Charles "Che" Still, and both of the plane's pilots. Barker's best friend, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, also survived the crash but died a year later in 2009.

The Blink-182 drummer has spoken out in the following years about his trauma surrounding the crash, saying he was terrified of ever flying again. So in 2021, fans were shocked to see Barker take to the skies once again with Kardashian, posting a photo kissing his now-wife in front of a plane ahead of his first post-crash flight. "With you anything is possible," he captioned the shot.

The musician would recount how the flight came about in an interview with NYLON, saying he felt "invincible" when he's with Kardashian. "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," he continued. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."