Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Relationship Timeline

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated 10 years of marriage on July 10, having become one of country music's most enduring couples since they first met at one of Underwood's meet-and-greets. They didn't permanently live in the same city until former NHL player Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011, but the pair has since put down roots in Music City and expanded their family with two sons and multiple pets. Scroll through to look back at the couple's 11 years together.

First meeting Underwood and Fisher were set up by Underwood's bass player, Mark Childers, who thought the two should meet. Fisher first met his future wife backstage at one of her concerts, and Underwood shared, "I text[ed] my bass player, 'Hot, hot, hot' cause I thought he was cute!" (Photo: Getty / Larry Busacca) prevnext

Long distance The couple began dating long-distance, since Fisher was playing hockey for the Ottawa Senators at the time. Three months later, he joined Underwood in Times Square for the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast in 2008, where they shared their first kiss at midnight in front of the crowd. "We were in front of people, and he's not a big PDA guy," Underwood recalled. "I figured, I'll go in for it because he can't leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 20, 2018 at 7:59pm PDT prevnext

Putting a ring on it Fisher proposed in December 2009 during an afternoon at home. "It's true," Fisher told the Toronto Sun the next day to confirm the engagement. "We're both obviously excited and very happy." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 8, 2019 at 6:50pm PDT prevnext

Down the aisle The pair tied the knot on July 10, 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia. "He knew what to expect," Underwood told Glamour of marrying someone else in the spotlight. "In Canada, he was a big celebrity, so he knows what it's like living under a microscope. And he travels a lot, which is good for both of us. We're both independent people, so we can't have somebody around 24 hours a day, seven days a week." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Mar 10, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT prevnext

Expanding the family Underwood gave birth to the couple's first son, Isaiah, in 2015. "I remember, in the delivery room, after he'd just been born and it was just me and Isaiah, and I was just emotional as could be," Fisher recalled during the couple's recent I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country. "It was just one of the greatest gifts ever, and it kind of made me realize how much God loves us, and the sacrifice he made." Underwood agreed, saying, "The second Isaiah was born, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm in love. I'm in love.'" (Photo: Getty / Robyn Beck) prevnext

Hills and valleys After welcoming Isaiah, Underwood suffered three miscarriages before she was able to get pregnant with their second son, Jacob. "So many times, you're on the mountaintops and things are great, and sometimes those are the hardest times because you don't feel like you need God," Fisher said. "But then you go through the valleys and you actually really seek Him and His will and that's when you learn and grow. He changes you, He changes our marriage for the better." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 23, 2019 at 11:52am PST prevnext

Baby No. 2 Jacob was born in January 2019 and fit right into the family. Earlier this month, Fisher shared a sweet snap of his sons fishing together, Isaiah admiring his catch as his little brother looked on. "Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes," he wrote. "He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!! I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button! All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 5, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT prevnext