Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon 'Ready' to Welcome Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon couldn't be more "excited" to welcome their second child this summer. The Bachelor Nation couple, who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise four years prior, opened up to PopCulture.com about balancing pregnancy and parenting while also running a small business, sharing their tips for others looking to do the same.

Iaconetti and Haibon, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Dawson, announced in January that they would be adding a new member to their family, revealing the following month that their little one would be another baby boy. Now, the couple said they "can't wait" for their second baby to be born, although they acknowledge that having two young children is going to be "an adjustment."

"Dawson doesn't really know what is going on, but he understands babies," Haibon noted of big brother Dawson's feelings about his little brother. "He'll sometimes touch Ashley's stomach and say, 'Baby is in there,' which is crazy that he comprehends that!" He added, "We think by July he should have a better grasp though. We will see!"

Iaconetti does feel "better" than her last pregnancy when it comes to her health, but the experience has been new, "because we have Dawson, so it's all about him now, and with [Dawson], there was a lot of anticipation," Haibon noted. Even though this pregnancy is a bit different, the couple agrees they are "ready" for their baby's arrival. "Having one child already is great because you know what you're getting into and have a lot of what you need," The Bachelorette alum said. "This time will be interesting though because I don't think it is something you can prepare – life with a toddler and a newborn. We're going to take it day by day!"

Adding to the couple's plate is their business, Audrey's Coffee House & Lounge, which is located in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Keeping their small business running while raising a baby is "thanks to Jared," Iaconetti gushed to PopCulture. "He does a lot of work at Audrey's and I hang out with Dawson, so we have a good system in place – until we have another little one!"

As Haibon has been involved in the restaurant business since he was 16, he knows how important it is to make the "necessary decisions" to bring in money due to the margins. "Don't be afraid to make sacrifices because if you believe in your business, that passion will bring you the success you're looking for," he advised. "Ashley always says I should start making videos about the money breakdown to educate people because it can be complicated!"

One sacrifice Haibon doesn't have to make is time with his family because of mountains of dishes. The couple is partnered with Dawn Professional Manual Pot & Pan Dish Detergent (with a new and improved formula) so they can "work smarter, not harder" to keep things going at Audrey's. "One thing that can take a lot of time at Audrey's is the dishes," Iaconetti said. "Having Dawn Professional Manual Pot & Pan definitely helps us keep the momentum going at Audrey's because it allows us and the staff to clean more dishes per sink and get a quality clean we can trust in less time. This allows us to spend more time focusing on other aspects of the business and our lives, which we love. We have a lot to be excited about and thankful for right now!"