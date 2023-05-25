Kourtney Kardashian Gives IVF Update

Kourtney Kardashian is "officially done" with IVF as she continues to hope she and husband Travis Barker will eventually have a baby together. The Kardashians star, 44, opened up about her fertility journey in the Season 3 premiere of her family's Hulu series, revealing that after initially exploring vitro fertilization, she decided not to move forward with more rounds due to the negative effects.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kardashian shared during Thursday's premiere. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen." The Poosh founder revealed that she initially froze seven of her eggs when she and Barker, 47, began dating, but that the majority of them "didn't survive" and none of them "made it to an embryo."

"The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed," she shared. "I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not." Kardashian previously claimed on The Kardashians that the medication she was taking also put her into "early menopause" and caused her to gain weight. "It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," Kardashian revealed in Thursday's Season 3 premiere. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."

The Poosh founder has been open about her IVF journey and changing body, posting an "IVF body" photo in a bikini earlier this month. In December, Kardashian shared a photo of her treadmill workout, writing, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF. For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

Kardashian is mom to 13-year-old son Mason, 10-year-old daughter Penelope, and 8-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to 19-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also co-parents Moakler's 24-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya. New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.