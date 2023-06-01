Kevin Federline to Move His and Britney Spears' Sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears' sons are moving to Hawaii, and they have the singer's consent. Jayden James and Sean Preston will move to the Aloha state full-time with their father, Kevin Federline, and their stepmother, Victoria Prince. Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, confirmed that the "Hold Me Closer" singer gave her permission.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to Rosengart early last month about her sons' wishes to move to Hawaii, sources told TMZ on May 16. Vincent and Federline wanted a response from Spears by the end of that week. If Spears objected, Kaplan planned to go to court to get permission from a judge. Spears has not seen her sons in over a year, so TMZ reported it was likely the judge would grant the request. However, TMZ's sources said it was likely Spears would not stand in their way.

Rosengart responded to Kaplan's letter on May 31. Spears did not plan to interfere with Federline's plans to move to Hawaii, Rosengart wrote, reports Page Six. However, Rosengart wrote that he was disappointed about Kaplan going public in interviews with TMZ and Entertainment Tonight about Federline's wishes.

"It was more than disappointing that you nevertheless chose to publicize this matter, creating unnecessary drama and a false 'dispute' by publicly discussing the issue and your letter," Rosengart wrote. "When I called you yesterday to express my dismay that you had done so, you denied doing so. Apparently, you did not realize that [TMZ's] May 30 story itself literally quotes you as the story's source." Rosengart said the interviews were "undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary."

Prince was reportedly offered a job at a university in Hawaii and Federline has DJing opportunities there, sources told TMZ. Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, plan to move to Hawaii in July. Sean has already graduated high school, but Jayden is expected to continue taking remote classes.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2006. They continued co-parenting their sons, but Spears' relationship with Jayden and Sean grew strained after her conservatorship ended. Jayden gave an emotional interview to The Daily Mail in September 2022, claiming that Spears "struggled" to show her two sons "equal love." He said he felt "really bad" that Spears didn't show "enough" love to Sean. "We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal our mental state," Jayden said at the time. "If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."

In response, Spears took to Instagram, where she told her sons she tried to do her best while under the constraints of the conservatorship. "I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship," Spears wrote, notes Us Weekly. "I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother .... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!" Sean and Jayden did not attend Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.