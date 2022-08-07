Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Lashes out at Kevin Federline: 'Keep My Wife's Name out Your Mouth'

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari said there is "no validity" to Kevin Federline's recent statement that Spears' sons are intentionally avoiding her. Asghari told his wife's ex-husband to "keep my wife's name... out [of] your mother," even after wishing Federline the best. In a new interview set to air on ITV in the U.K. soon, Federline, 44, claimed Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, have not seen their mother in months. Federline also said he believes the 13-year conservatorship overseen by Spears' father Jamie Spears "saved" the singer.

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari, 28, wrote in his Instagram Story. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

Asghari believes Federline spoke out now after over a decade of silence on Spears because his "gravy train" will end soon. "I do not know him personally and have nothing against him, aside [from] him choosing to vilify my wife," Asghari continued. "His character is revealed by [his] approval of the cruel 13-year [conservatorship] and his loyalty to Jamie indicates his approval at [the] time of its conception as well."

"Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior were magnified to justify a 13-year prison sentence," Asghari continued. "Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to stay I have a job."

However, Asghari did comment on the situation again. In a follow-up Instagram Story post a few hours later, he wished Federline "the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for all involved." Asghari also added a word of warning for Federline. "Keep my wife's name... out [of] your mouth," he wrote.

Federline and Spears were married between 2004 and 2007. Aside from a few comments released through his attorneys, Federline remained quiet during Spears' public battle to end her conservatorship. He spoke out at length for the first time about Spears in decades for ITV, with comments from the interview published in The Mail on Sunday. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline said. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He also said it was "tough" for Jayden and Sean to see their mother's revealing photos on Instagram.

Spears responded to Federline's interview with her own Instagram Story post. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote. "s we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone... it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram... it was LONG before Instagram... I gave them everything... Only one word: HURTFUL... I'll say it... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad'... I'm sharing this because I can... Have a good day folks!!!"

Spears also published a follow-up statement on Instagram, noting that she was celebrating being finally free from her conservatorship. She acknowledged that the ordeals she faced in the past two decades have undoubtedly affected her sons. "Reminder that the trauma and insults that come from fame and this business not only affect but my children as well !!!! I'm only human and I've done my best," she wrote.