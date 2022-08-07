Britney Spears Speaks out With Lengthy Messages After Kevin Federline Reveals Their Sons Are Avoiding Her

Britney Spears has some strong words for her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently spoke about the two sons that they share, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. On Instagram, Spears wrote that it "saddens" her to hear that Federline claimed that she hasn't seen her sons in months. The matter even prompted her husband, Sam Asghari, to speak out in her defense.

This situation started when Federline spoke to ITV about his children, as obtained via the Daily Mail. He told the publication that his sons "made the decision" to not attend Spears' June wedding. Federline also claimed, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now." He went on to claim that it's "been a few months since they've seen her" and noted that Spears' posting nude photos on Instagram was one of the reasons behind the alleged estrangement. It wasn't long before both Spears and Asghari took to social media to address the allegation.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote on her Instagram Story. "as we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I'll say it … My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad' … I'm sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!" She continued to touch on the matter with another lengthy message.

In her subsequent post, Spears noted that she was under the constraints of her conservatorship for a very long time and that she's finally free. She even noted that the ordeals that she has had to experience over the last couple of decades have undoubtedly affected her children, as well. The singer mentioned, "Reminder that the trauma and insults that come from fame and this business not only affect but my children as well !!!! I'm only human and I've done my best." Like Spears, Asghari also took to Instagram to speak out against Federline's recent comments, per TMZ.

"There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari wrote. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model." He went on to refer to the fact that Federline still receives child support from Spears, which "probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements." Asghari also criticized Federline for approving the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship and his "loyalty" to Jamie Spears, the former conservator. He ended his message by writing a follow-up, "But for now: Keep my wife's name....out your mouth."