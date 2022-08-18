Nicki Minaj Slams 'Clown' Kevin Federline Amid His Drama With Ex-Wife Britney Spears

Nicki Minaj called Kevin Federline a "clown" since he started a public feud with ex-wife Britney Spears over her relationship with their sons Sean and Jayden. Earlier this month, Federline claimed their sons haven't seen Spears in months in an interview Spears called "hurtful." Spears also claimed her sons were "rude" the last time they visited. Minaj, who worked with Spears on "Till the World Ends" in 2011, is standing in the pop star's corner.

"Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f—ing man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin," Minaj said in a new episode of her Queen Radio show, via E! News. "To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down." Minaj said that only "cowards use the media against a famous person they once loved."

Minaj believes Federline was capitalizing on Spears' fame for a "constant 'gotcha' moment" and wondered if he thought anyone would side with him after Spears' high-profile conservatorship battle. Spears "loves her kids more than life itself," Minaj said and called out Federline for dragging their children into a public feud. "They're kids... they don't know how detrimental this is, but you know. Leave her the f— alone," Minaj said.

After rarely commenting on his ex-wife during her conservatorship battle last year, Federline chose to speak out earlier this month in an interview with ITV, with The Mail on Sunday publishing quotes before it aired. The DJ claimed Spears has not seen her teenage sons in months and they chose not to attend her marriage to Sam Asghari. Spears didn't hold back in her responses on Instagram. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote. In another, since-deleted statement, Spears said her sons were "rude" during a recent visit to their house and locked themselves in their rooms to avoid seeing her.

In response to the post about their sons, Federline published old videos of Spears arguing with their sons. After those videos were deleted, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart accused Federline of violating Spears' "privacy and dignity." Rosengart called the posts "cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff" and said his team was looking into legal action. "We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one," Rosengart said.