Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Says Her Dad Jamie 'Saved' Her

Kevin Federline is weighing in on ex-wife Britney Spears' conservatorship over the years, saying in a new interview with ITV News that he believes Jamie Spears "saved" the pop star with the legal construct. Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 and shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with the singer, claims her father simply wanted to help his daughter when the conservatorship first began.

"Jamie came to me and said, 'I don't know what to do. I want to help my daughter,'" he said. "I saw a man who cared. One hundred percent Jamie saved her back then. I feel that by Jamie stepping in as conservator, nobody else was willing to do it, I feel like Jamie Spears really helped that situation at first." In November, Spears' conservatorship was terminated after 13 years, the month after Jamie was suspended as his daughter's conservator amid allegations of financial abuse.

Federline said that he was unsure if Jamie "overstayed" his role as conservator, but "in the beginning, he got everything back on track." He continued, "I wasn't involved in any of it, so I don't know how the conservatorship came about, whose decision it was. All I know is that you have a family who is worried about their daughter, and they are doing whatever they can to help her. I stayed so far away because of the boys. I had to worry about them. I couldn't get involved in the other stuff."

Federline even said he had no ill will towards Jamie, despite Spears' public condemnation of his treatment of her, but did reveal his sons were cut off from their grandfather when "boundaries were overstepped" by Jamie. "I would absolutely welcome him back. Especially if that's what the boys wanted. I have no hard feelings towards Jamie," he said. "People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. He's been put through the wringer."

"I'm not privy to what's gone on and I've stayed away for a reason. Until I see that it's actually proven I'm not going to keep my kids away from him," he continued. "I can't wait until the restraining order is over because I am going to call him. I know he feels horrible for what's happened, and the boys have forgiven him." As for his ex-wife, Federline said that he and Spears "haven't spoken in a long, long time."