Britney Spears Pens Lengthy Statement in Response to Son Jayden's Interview on Estrangement

Britney Spears posted a lengthy response to her sons, Preston and Jayden, after their exclusive interview with ITV News, according to The Daily Mail. The boys' interview comes on the heels of Spears' return to music with "Hold Me Closer" featuring Elton John and the exclusive hits directly at the emotions fans would expect of the situation.

According to The Daily Mail, Jayden makes it clear that there "is no hate" toward their mother, but the relationship is fractured. "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he says in the interview. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Britney Spears' youngest son believes his relationship with his mother can be repaired



Jayden said: "I 100% think this can be fixed of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort... I really want to see her again."



Read more here: https://t.co/JfU55ZFwar pic.twitter.com/QdYQCNfbxW — ITV News (@itvnews) September 2, 2022

Spears responded in length on Instagram, stating that she hopes her kids "one day understand the reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship."

"Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me... I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!" Spears wrote. "Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone!!!! I helped your father who hasn't had a job in 15 years."

"I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you're doing your homework !!!! I'm sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION," Spears continued, laying heavy criticism on Federline. "I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I'm so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more ... I did that for you."

It would seem that Spears fully blames Federline and believes some strings are being pulled behind the scenes. She also seems to take offense to claims about her mental health.

"As for my mental health ... my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!! Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn," Spears added. "Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people ... then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that's a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT'S GOOD."

With everything playing out in public, negative thoughts are certain to cloud the view of the situation. What's truth, what's a lie, what isn't fully revealed behind the scenes, and who is orchestrating things? Hopefully, the conclusion is a positive one.