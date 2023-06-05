Jessie J Confirms the Identity of Her Baby's Father

Jessie J confirmed the identity of her baby's father in a tribute published over the weekend. The singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, welcomed her son in early May, via an unplanned C-section. His father is Chanan Safir Colman, a basketball player.

"I struggle to keep things private," Jessie J, 35, began in a Saturday post featuring a photo of Colman by her side as their son was born. "I think if you know me, you know that. "I want to protect people I love and keep it for myself. And then so often I think f- it because life is short and don't want to regret it. Once you open the door, you can't close it."

Cornish and the "Price Tag" singer met just weeks after her miscarriage in 2021, she revealed in the since-expired post captured by PEOPLE. He came into her life "like a beam of light" and "lit up my dark days." Their relationship was a "whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during," Jessie J wrote, adding that "grateful doesn't cut it" when describing how she feels.

The athlete gave "me many of the best gifts of my life," Jessie J wrote. He never let go of her hand during their son's birth. "I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him," she wrote, noting that he is "the calm to my crazy" and "the peace to my fear." She ended the post by thanking Cornish for being a part of her life and being "the Daddy to my baby."

Jessie J announced her son's birth on May 19, a week after he was born. "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," Jessie J wrote on Instagram at the time. "The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He's magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine."

On June 1, she revealed that her son was born via an unplanned C-section after she prepared for nine months to have a natural birth. "Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication," the "Bang Bang" singer wrote. "BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused. I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction."

During a scan at around 40 weeks along, Jessie J's doctors discovered her son was "completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long." She tried doing everything to help her baby turn around, but nothing helped. Her doctors said a C-section was necessary for the safest birth.

"I guess I'm sharing this because so many people have said, 'Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?'" Jessie J wrote. "I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that's all that matters."