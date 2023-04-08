Jessie J Has Some Fun With Critics of Her Nude Pregnancy Photos: 'I Bet You Zoomed In'

Jessie J is basking in her pregnancy and glowing along the way. The "Domino" singer recently shared a series of semi-nude images of her in the bathtub, exposing her belly. She captioned the post, "Just want to remember this feeling forever." She received a ton of praise from fans and famous faces, but some deemed the photo to be "inappropriate" and flooded the comment section to let her know their thoughts. Never to be deterred, Jessie edited her original caption, poking fun at her critics: "And anyone who has commented 'inappropriate' on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented," she wrote.

The singer previously announced that she was pregnant in January 2023 with the message, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me." She previously suffered a miscarriage and has been chronicling this pregnancy journey via social media for fans to partake in. Many suggest that her partner, MLB player Chanan Safir Colman, is the father. She announced back in February that she is expecting a baby boy.

She took to Instagram on U.K.'s Mother's Day (March 19) to share a beautiful tribute to her unborn son featuring an ultrasound post. "Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life," she wrote.

She added: "I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real. I'm yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life," while also shouting out Colman. "I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn't be on your way without him," she wrote. "He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him."