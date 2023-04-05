Jessie J Shares Video of Her Baby Boy Moving Around Her Belly

Jessie J is currently expecting her first child. As PEOPLE noted, the singer shared an update on her pregnancy via social media. On her Instagram Story, Jessie posted a video of her baby boy moving around in her belly.

In the video, Jessie can be seen wearing gray sweatpants as she bares her baby bump. Her little one was clearly having an active moment, as her belly was seen going up and down and to the left. She set the clip to Queen's hit, "Don't Stop Me Now," the beat of which coincided with her baby's movements. Jessie later shared another video to her Instagram Story that was taken in her hotel room. While in her bed, she recounted some of the issues that she was dealing with including a Meniere's attack in her left ear (a condition that can involve pressure and hearing loss) and a calf cramp. Fortunately, she was able to rally and undergo a "transformation" so that she could get ready for a performance later that day.

Jessie's latest videos come a few weeks after she celebrated Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. She marked the occasion on social media by sharing an ultrasound image of her baby along with a moving caption about becoming a mother. The singer's caption read, "You. Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life." She added, "I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real. I'm yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life."

Jessie announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, in January. She shared the news on Instagram by posting a video, set to her son, "Sunflower, "that included a positive pregnancy test and a series of photos with her baby bump on display. In her caption for the post, she wrote, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this." A month after that reveal, Jessie shared that she was expecting a baby boy. She captioned a video of herself getting ready for the BRIT Awards by writing, "Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one. Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."