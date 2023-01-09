Jessie J Shares First Trimester Pregnancy Struggles

Jessie J is getting real about her pregnancy. The "Bang Bang" singer, 34, took to Instagram Sunday to share just how much of a struggle her first trimester has been, adding plenty of crying and vomiting emojis to a video of her yawning, resting and throwing up set to Coi Leray's "Players."

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF," she captioned the video. In the compilation of moments from her pregnancy, Jessie doesn't hold back, telling the camera, "I can't even explain to you how sick I feel." Luckily, the musician also shared Monday a more pleasant video of her showing off her growing baby bump while in the recording studio. "Happy Grateful Excited," she captioned that video, adding a cucumber emoji.

The "Domino" singer broke the news of her pregnancy last week, sharing the happy news that she is expecting just a little over a year after suffering a miscarriage. "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this...Please be gentle with me Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked," Jessie wrote.

In the accompanying video, Jessie's own song "Sunflower" plays as the pregnant star shares the results of a positive pregnancy test, glimpses of a sonogram and of her holding her growing belly. The "Price Tag" artist has been open about her fertility journey over the years, sharing in a since-deleted Instagram post back in November 2021 that she had experienced a miscarriage.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" she wrote on social media at the time. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down... After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

"I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling," she continued. "I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that's who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

Jessie noted that she was still in shock. "But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she wrote. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."