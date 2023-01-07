Jessie J Reveals Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo Over a Year Since Miscarriage

Jessie J is pregnant! The 34-year-old "Domino" singer made the announcement by showcasing her growing baby bump and discovery in an Instagram post. "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…." she captioned the post. "Please be gentle with me," she added. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked." She added had her song "Sunflower" playing in the background of the post. The news comes a little over a year since J revealed that she privately suffered a miscarriage.

In Nov. 2021, she wrote in an Instagram post: "Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

The singer added that she was still in shock while detailing her journey to motherhood. "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget, and I know I will have again," she added.

Jessie has been in a few public relationships, including with singer Luke James and actor Channing Tatum. In 2022, she confirmed that she was dating basketball player, Chanan Coleman.