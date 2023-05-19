Jessie J Gives Birth to First Child

Jessie J gave birth to her first child in May after miscarrying previously. "A week ago my whole life changed," the singer, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on May 19. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable [and] I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true [and] he is my whole [world]." She added: "He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful." The "Domino" star announced in January 2023 that she was pregnant with her baby boy."I am so happy and terrified to finally share this...," wrote Jessie J, captioning a carousel of images she posted on Instagram along with her song "Sunflower." The post also featured her positive pregnancy test and sonogram.

She continued, "Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked." The London native, who hasn't revealed the baby's father's name, expressed her excitement to announce the pregnancy after a miscarriage in November 2021. "It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it's all happening," she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, per Us Weekly. "My mind hasn't fully processed that it's actually happening some days, which is why I kept quiet for so long."

She added that when she first discovered she was pregnant, her anxiety was "overwhelming." "I felt like I had my eyes closed, just hoping it all would continue to go well." As a result of her previous pregnancy, Jessie J explained that she has not taken a "second of this for granted." She has long spoken about her desire to become a mother in the face of fertility challenges, such as her diagnosis with adenomyosis (according to the Mayo Clinic, this condition occurs when endometrial tissue grows into the muscular uterine wall.) "Five years ago, I was diagnosed with [adenomyosis], which is making it harder. I was told I can't have children, but I don't believe it," Jessie J said on the "Heart Breakfast" radio show in June 2019. "I believe in miracles. I haven't given up...Over the last four years, I've changed my diet. I've changed the way I live, I've done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it."