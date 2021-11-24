Jessie J Reveals She Suffered Pregnancy Loss in Heartbreaking Announcement

Popstar Jessie J took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage. The “I Want Love” singer wrote a message to her followers sharing her experience and her desire to discuss that kind of grief in a public way. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’” the Grammy nominee wrote. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

Jessie J shared a photo of herself with the positive pregnancy test alongside a quote that says, “Sometimes love won’t be enough to make It work, and that’s ok. It doesn’t mean that you’ve failed,” by Seyda Noir. She added, “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

Jessie J went on to explain that while she debated canceling her Wednesday night concert in Los Angeles, singing was ultimately a form of therapy for her. She also wanted to be sure to speak about this publicly since it was something that so many people went through. “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best,” she wrote. “I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she continued. “Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t,” she concluded. “It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”