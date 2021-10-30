‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Nails ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Halloween Costume With Family

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley went all out for Halloween this year, modeling the perfect costume alongside her fiancé Zack Carpinello and her two children, 7-year-old Meilani and 5-year-old Greyson. The adorable family decided to dress up as another glam family: The Roses from critically acclaimed television show Schitt’s Creek.

Farley dressed up as Catherine O’Hara‘s Moira and Carpinello dressed up as Eugene Levy‘s Johnny, while Meilani and Greyson dressed up as Annie Murphy‘s Alexis and Dan Levy‘s David. Farley shared the photos on Instagram, and people were gushing over the adorable pictures In her comment section. “Omggg Greyson killed it,” Farley’s friend and former co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented, and Deena Cortese wrote, “EW David! Lolll love this!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Farley shares her two kids with her ex-husband Roger Matthews, and she told HollywoodLife.com in June that Jersey Shore‘s production team has made It very possible for her to be a single mom and work at the same time, particularly during the pandemic. “Production’s been really great,” she explained. “I don’t like saying COVID was a great thing to happen to me, because obviously it’s a terrible pandemic, but, fortunately, it allowed my daughter to be virtual in school, which allowed us to travel to the Poconos [this season]. I think a big problem for Nicole and I is when our kids are in school, we can’t really leave. So I just try to get ahead of it now — I send my school schedules [ahead of time], because I do want my kids to be there.”

Farley and Carpinello got engaged earlier this year. Farley revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo from when Carpinello popped the question. According to the reality star, the couple became engaged on Feb. 27 while on an excursion at the Empire State Building in New York City. According to Us Weekly, the pair began dating in March of 2019. They would go on to split later that year in October after an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired in which Carpinello could be seen getting flirty with Farley’s co-star, Angelina Pivarnick. Farley and Carpinello reunited shortly after their split and announced in December of 2019 that they’ve been together ever since.