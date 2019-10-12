‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex-Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Breaks Silence After Split

Zach Carpinello broke his silence after Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley broke up with him Thursday night after the latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode showed him getting flirty with Angelina Picarnick. Carpinello apologized for his actions and said Farley “does not deserve any damage from anybody else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack Clayton (@zackcarpinello) on Oct 11, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

In her Instagram statement Thursday, Farley said she was “kept in the dark” about the incident.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” Carpinello wrote on Instagram. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

The wrestler continued, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

During Thursday’s episode of Family Vacation, Carpinello was shown touching Pivarnick’s butt and wrapping his arms around her while Farley was passed out at a Las Vegas club. After the scene aired, Farley took to Instagram, where she said she was not aware of the event until it aired.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley wrote.

She continued, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Hours after Farley published the post, Us Weekly confirmed she broke up with Carpinello.

A trailer for Thursday’s episode revealed that Pivarnick told Farley her boyfriend flirted with her, even though she is engaged to Chris Larangeira. When the Family Vacation cast gathered for a “family dinner,” Farley asked Pivarnick, “How much do you commit to a lie?” The two started a fight before the rest of the cast stopped them.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews for three years before their divorce was finalized in August. The mother of two started dating Carpinello in March.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” Mathews told Us Weekly in his own response to the situation. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

