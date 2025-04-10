Weezer Musician’s Wife Shot by Police, Arrested for Attempted Murder: Details on Jillian Shriner

The spouse of a prominent rock band bassist was wounded by law enforcement officers and subsequently charged with attempted murder during an incident that occurred while police were pursuing suspects in a Los Angeles hit-and-run.

Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by officers on Tuesday after allegedly pointing a firearm at them, according to information released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The confrontation developed after California Highway Patrol requested LAPD assistance to locate three hit-and-run suspects who had fled into a residential neighborhood near Eagle Rock. As officers searched the area and entered the rear yard of a property in the 5300 block of Waldo Place, they observed Lauren, armed with a handgun, in an adjacent residential yard, according to the LAPD statement cited by Loudwire.

Law enforcement officials reported that despite multiple commands to disarm, Lauren refused to comply. When she allegedly directed her weapon toward the officers, they discharged their firearms, reportedly striking her in the shoulder area. Following the shooting, Lauren—identified in police documents as Jillian Shriner—retreated inside her residence before eventually emerging accompanied by her family’s childcare provider.

Authorities transported Lauren to a medical facility for treatment of what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After receiving medical care, she was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. Officers recovered a 9-millimeter pistol from the property, according to Loudwire. Both police sources have confirmed that investigators determined Lauren had no connection to the hit-and-run incident that initiated the police activity in the neighborhood.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that one hit-and-run suspect has been apprehended by Highway Patrol, while two others remain at large. No officers sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Outside of this incident, Lauren has established herself as an author, publishing several works, including her 2010 memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, which chronicles her experiences as a former call girl for Jefri Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei. Her literary portfolio also includes the 2011 novel Pretty, a 2015 memoir titled Everything You Ever Wanted, and the 2020 true crime book Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

Meanwhile, her husband’s band, Weezer, has recently been announced as a late addition to the Coachella 2025 festival lineup, scheduled to perform this Saturday. The group, comprised of Rivers Cuomo, Shriner, Patrick Wilson, and Brian Bell, recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album with a North American tour and has additional performances scheduled throughout Europe and North America until October.