'SNL' Tonight: New Episode Features Dan Levy as Host, Phoebe Bridgers as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live is brand-new tonight with host Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek fame and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. The newest episode comes one week after SNL returned after its winter hiatus. On Jan. 30, John Krasinski served as the host, and addressed a number of Office-related topics, while Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest.

Not only will you be able to see Levy on SNL this weekend, but you'll also see the actor in a commercial for M&M's that will air during the Super Bowl. Ahead of his major weekend, the Schitt's Creek star spoke to PopSugar, calling these opportunities dreams come true. He told the publication, "The incredible thing about doing this spot for M&M's and hosting Saturday Night Live in early February is that I don't need to worry about topping that. That's a pretty high point in anyone's overall career, let alone the start to a year. So, I'm just going to be kind to myself after all of this. And hopefully, soak up those moments and let them sink in." Levy went on to describe the moment that he got "the call" to host SNL. According to the actor, he almost couldn't believe that they asked him to host the classic sketch variety series.

"It's really special. To be involved in two really important cultural moments in pop culture, it's a dream come true," he said. "For it to be back-to-back, as a Canadian, I would say, 'Sorry for hogging the whole weekend.' It feels like an out-of-body experience to hear you even say [the Super Bowl ad and SNL] coupled together. So for me, it's just about having fun with it, and really trying to take time to enjoy it."

As previously mentioned, Levy's episode will air one week after SNL returned after its hiatus with Krasinski at the helm. While the Jack Ryan star was excited about hosting the show, those in the audience couldn't help but badger him with questions about his tenure on The Office. In fact, some of those fans (who were actually SNL cast members) even asked him where Pam was. Pete Davidson then came to his rescue to explain that many have taken a liking to The Office while in quarantine and that the characters have become "real" to them. The fans continued to ask "Jim" (the name of the character that Krasinski played on The Office) to kiss Pam. Davidson suggested that they give them what they want, as he posed as Pam while Krasinski planted a kiss on him.