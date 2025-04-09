The Big Brother family is growing!

Big Brother Season 24 player Brittany Hoopes announced on Monday that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Stephen after a difficult fertility journey.

After “3 miscarriages,” four years trying to conceive and “5 IUI fertility procedures later,” Hoopes revealed her baby bump in an Instagram video featuring three rainbows to symbolize her pregnancy losses.

“Stephen and I are beyond the moon excited for Baby Girl Hoopes to join us in early August!” the former reality personality continued.

Hoopes’ pregnancy announcement was met with support and celebration from her Big Brother family, including former ally Michael Bruner, who commented, “Yay!!! I can’t wait to meet her! She will be the most loved baby.”



Mecole Hayes added, “So happy for you both congratulations Britt,” as Matt Turner chimed in, “LETS GOOOOOOOO OMG OMG OMG CONGRATS,” and Alyssa Snider wrote, “Can’t wait to meet this sweet girl!!!”

Hoopes had opened up about her motherhood dreams on Season 24 of Big Brother in 2022, revealing she planned to use any potential winnings from the CBS competition show on IVF treatments.

(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Hoopes revealed that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) during an episode of the show, explaining “One of the main symptoms [of PCOS] is difficulty conceiving, holding a pregnancy to full term.”

The World Health Organization estimates affects between 6–13% of reproductive-aged women and is a leading cause of infertility.

During her season of Big Brother, Hoopes made it to fourth place before being evicted on day 79. Taylor Hale would go on to be crowned the winner of Season 24, making her the first Black woman to win Big Brother and the first winner to be also named America’s Favorite Houseguest.