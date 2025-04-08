Rock Music Legend Dies After Devastating Final Post: Al Barile Was 63

Al Barile, guitarist for the Boston hardcore band SSD (formerly SS Decontrol), has died.

The hardcore and straight-edge legend passed away Sunday morning at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer, his wife Nancy Barile announced in a heartbreaking social media post.

“Hi Everyone, I wanted to let you know that Al Barile passed away this morning. I was with him,” Nancy wrote alongside a photo montage of Barile. “You all know he fought a hard, hard battle. He spent last day with Chris, Jaime, Angie, and his best, dear friend Scott, and me, and even though he was on comfort care, it was clear he knew we were all there, and he was so happy about that.”

Nancy continued, “I never met anyone who was his own person as much as Al was. No one made me laugh more. There was always a story. We loved each other unbelievably, and my heart is crushed into a million pieces. I am so incredibly grateful for our 43 years together. I can’t even think of how to go on without him, but I know he will ALWAYS be with me.”

Barile had revealed in 2022 that he was diagnosed with rectal cancer. He had also been struggling with other health issues in recent years. In his final social media post Friday, the guitarist told his followers that he “almost died today. My heart stopped.” Sharing that his “prognosis isn’t good,” Barile added, “I hope I have a few more days, weeks, months, but it looks like days. This may be my last post. I love Nancy.”

Born Alan Scott Barile on Oct. 4, 1961, per Pitchfork, Barile formed SSD in the summer of 1981 alongside singer David “Springa” Spring, bassist Jamie Sciarappa, and drummer Chris Foley. Inspired by Discharge, Black Flag, and Minor Threat, the group rose to become one of the most important hardcore bands from New England. SSD released its debut album, The Kids Will Have Their Say, in 1982, and followed it with the Get It Away EP in 1983, How We Rock in 1984, and Break It Up in 1985.

After SSD disbanded in November 1985, Barile formed the alt-rock punk band Gage. The group released three albums – 1994’s He Will Come, 1996’s Scissor, and 1998’s Silent Movie Type.

Outside of his music career, Barile also worked as an engineer for General Electric, according to the LA Times.

News of Barile’s passing sparked a wave of tributes from his colleagues in the music industry. Reacting to his death, Bostonian hardcore act Ten Yard Fight wrote, “It’s safe to say that without Al Barile there would never be a Ten Yard Fight. The intersection of Boston, sports, and straight edge begins with Al and SS Decontrol. We are forever indebted to your influence. Rest in Peace.” Roger Miret and Vinnie Stigma of Agnostic Front remembered the guitarist as “a true Legend and our guitar hero. We will deeply miss you brother.”