Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jennifer Lawrence is a mom of two! The Oscar-winning actress, 34, welcomed her second baby with her husband Cooke Maroney, 40, a source told PEOPLE Tuesday.

Neither Lawrence nor Maroney have confirmed the birth at this time, and further information about their newborn – including the infant’s date of birth, sex, and name – isn’t available.

The little one marks the second baby for Lawrence and Maroney, who also share son Cy Maroney, 3. The couple welcomed Cy in February 2022, more than three years after they tied the knot in October 2019.

The No Hard Feelings actress announced she was expecting back in October when a representative confirmed the exciting news to Vogue. Lawrence did not release a statement at the time, but in Vogue’s since-deleted Instagram post about the news, the outlet shared a photo of the actress enjoying dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 wearing a white T-shirt over her baby bump. The outlet wrote in the caption, “Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.”

Further details of the pregnancy, including how far along Lawrence was, were not revealed, but a source told PEOPLE in an Oct. 21 report that Lawrence was “thrilled to be pregnant again…She loves being a mom. She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives.”

Just days after the pregnancy reveal, the Hunger Games star debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary Zurwaski V Texas, for which she produced, at the 2024 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Oct. 23. For the outing, the actress wore a white trench coat-style dress, which she paired with a black belt and a pair of black ballet flats. She went on to make another red carpet appearance at the 15th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 17, where she was photographed cradling her belly.

Although Lawrence kept quiet throughout her second pregnancy, she has been open about her love of motherhood. Speaking with Vogue in 2022, the actress said, “mean the euphoria of Cy is just— Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.” She has also been vocal in her praise for her husband, telling Cameron Diaz in a June 2023 interview with Interview Magazine that Maroney “is “the greatest father in the entire world. So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”