Machine Gun Kelly Clarifies Name of His Baby With Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t revealed the name of their newborn baby just yet, despite some fans thinking they have.

After reports surfaced that the former couple named their baby daughter Celestial Seed, MGK, 34, took to social media on Monday to set the record straight. According to MGK, neither he nor Fox have revealed their baby’s moniker just yet.

“Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” the “Emo Girl” singer wrote on his Instagram Story overtop a screenshot of a TikTok video revealing the alleged unique moniker. According to the proud dad, fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out his daughter’s name, MGK explaining, “her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

The confusion surrounding MGK and Fox’s little one was sparked after the pair announced their daughter’s birth on social media on March 27. Sharing the news at the time, the rapper wrote, “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” along with their daughter’s birth date of “3/27/25.” Some incorrectly believed MGK dropped his baby’s name with the reference to “celestial seed.”

The little girl marks the second child for MGK, who shares 15-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex Emma Cannon. Fox, meanwhile, is also mom to sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The former couple, who met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, announced they were expecting their first baby together in November 2024. It was revealed just weeks later that they had called it quits. According to reports, the former couple broke up at the end of November after Fox discovered something “upsetting” on MGK’s phone while they were in Vail, Colorado over the Thanksgiving holiday. The pair had reportedly been “trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting,” a source later told Us Weekly.

Despite cooling down their romance, Fox and MGK remain committed to co-parenting their daughter. A source told Us Weekly following the baby girl’s birth that the pair are “so happy to be parents together,” and MGK has been around to “support and take care” of Fox.” The source added that “no matter how they’ve felt about each other, they have always wanted to have a child together. They have both been communicating and are in a good place.”