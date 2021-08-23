'Schitt's Creek': Eugene Levy Breaks Disappointing News to Fans

✖

Schitt's Creek creators Eugene Levy and Dan Levy canceled their North American farewell tour amid the rise in coronavirus cases, the father-son duo announced on Friday. The tour was announced in March 2020, but it was quickly delayed by the pandemic. Dan and Eugene planned to tour major cities in North America, alongside co-stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid to celebrate the show's final season with fans.

"When we postponed the Schitt's Creek: The Farewell Tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year," the Levys wrote. "However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we've found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future. So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic."

Anyone who purchased tickets will receive a full refund, the statement noted. "We're so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future," the Levys wrote. Eugene, 74, shared the statement on his Twitter page, while Dan, 38, posted it on his Instagram profile.

Schitt's Creek launched on Canada's CBC in January 2015 and on Pop TV in the U.S. the following month. The show's first three seasons earned little notice when they aired, but after they appeared on Netflix, the show's popularity exploded. The series earned critical acclaim, leading to its final season almost sweeping the 2020 Primetime Emmys. Eugene, Dan, O'Hara, and Murphy all won Emmys for their performances. Dan also won Emmys for directing and writing. The series also won the Oustanding Comedy Series.

Schitt's Creek told the story of the Rose family, who lost their entire fortune and are forced to live in the titular city, which Johnny (Eugene) bought as a joke for his son David (Dan) when they were still rich. Although the series finale provided a perfect send-off for the show, members of the cast have been asked about potential follow-ups. Dan recently said he might be interested in making a Schitt's Creek movie.

"To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show," Dan told reporters after the Emmys in September, reports Variety. "If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again."

Hampshire also noted how the show completely changed her life in a recent ComicBook interview. "It changed my life in the same way, I think, of people's lives who fell in love with this show, in that it was this kind [of] comedy," Hampshire said. "This show has this huge heart that doesn't sacrifice its humor at all for it. It's really funny, but it also [leaves you] feeling like you love these characters, and they love each other, and they're good to each other. I know that springs from the top. From the beginning, Dan had a mandate that there will be no homophobia in Schitt's Creek, and the town will never be the butt of the joke, or the townspeople. That created this world of Schitt's Creek [being] such a safe space that I think people want to go live in for half an hour."