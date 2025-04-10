Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Sentenced After Multiple Concerning Arrests

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea has found herself in a messy situation legally. The mom of four was recently sentenced to potentially serve time in prison.

PEOPLE reports the 27-year-old was arrested three times between last winter in Wisconsin. Her charges include multiple felony charges including neglecting a child and possession of methamphetamine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She posted bail and was released but arrested again a month later on several more felony counts including bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of methamphetamine.

The media outlet notes that Chelsea appeared in court alongside her attorney Brad Hansen for a sentencing on the three felony counts she pleaded guilty. The charges included resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Her misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotic drugs were both dismissed.

She was sentenced to six years probation on March 31, a two-year sentence for each of the three guilty counts. If she violates any of her current terms, she could face prison time.

Her probation includes absolute sobriety, no possession of alcohol or another controlled substance without a valid prescription, no contact with any known drug users or sellers, and no possession or ownership of any firearm. Chelsea must also obtain a high school diploma or GED, and complete a full mental health evaluation.

The former talk show host is not currently living in the U.S. The View staple lives out of the country as she revealed in a March 12 TikTok that she and her 12-year-old Clay have relocated to Ireland amid President Donald Trump’s reelection and the current American political landscape.