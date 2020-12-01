Catherine O'Hara Recreates Iconic 'Kevin!' 'Home Alone 2' Fainting Scene

✖

Recently some fans were shocked to realize that Catherine O'Hara, star of Schitt's Creek, is also the mom in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Just in time for Christmas, the actress recently made a TikTok where she remade the famous scene from the holiday film where she screams "Kevin!" and then passes out. Naturally, fans loved every bit of it.

The talented 66-year-old Emmy winner recreated the famous 1992 sequel scene perfectly. Fans will remember in the first film, O'Hara's character Kate McCallister and the rest of their family members were taking a trip to Paris, when she realized on the plane they forgot Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, at home. O'Hara's character screams out "Kevin!" In the sequel, something very similar happens where Kevin doesn't make it on the correct plane to go to Miami, Florida with the rest of the family, instead hops on a New York flight, and once again, McCallister screams out his name and then passes out. O'Hara recreated it and fans are loving it!

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/DNOJOQ1V3Y — Dec The Halls 🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) November 29, 2020

O'Hara isn't the only one who's recognized as a face of the holidays. Former Friends star Courteney Cox becomes one of the most used GIFs around Thanksgiving from her famous turkey scene in the comedy series. In the episode, Cox's character Monica puts what's suppose to be a raw turkey on her head and shimmy's her way into the apartment. She then recreated the scene except this time she actually used a raw turkey.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day, I'm feeling so thankful," she started the video with a smile on her face before jokingly getting serious. "And also, if I get one more Godd—n GIF with a turkey on my head dancing like a f—g fool," she said before showing the Friends scene. She then came back on camera to finish by saying, "I'm just gonna snap. So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here ya go. I hope it makes you happy." She then proceeded to show the recreated scene and fans flooded her comment section.

One person wrote, "Holy crap," with three laughing emojis, while another user wrote, "Incredible." Several others used a number of emojis to express their love for the post as well.