Prince Harry Rushed Out of Courtroom by Bodyguards After Outburst

Prince Harry was rushed out of a London courtroom by security after a bystander interrupted the court proceedings with what appeared to be a shout of support.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was attending the second day of his appeal hearing in regards to his security in the U.K. on Wednesday when a woman shouted what sounded like, “I support you, Prince Harry,” as court broke ahead of a private session, according to the Daily Mail.

As security quickly escorted him out of the room, the woman then turned and addressed the rest of the room, saying, “If you’re members of the press, you’re the reason he’s not in England.” She was then removed from the courtroom.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London, on April 8, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

After she had been taken away, Prince Harry returned for the private portion of the court session. The royal is currently appealing a previous High Court decision to strip him of taxpayer-funded security in the U.K. following his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

Prince Harry has claimed he was “singled out” for “inferior treatment” when RAVEC, the government committee that handles decisions surrounding taxpayer-funded security, stripped him of his automatic top-level security in February 2020.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves the High Court, in central London, on April 8, 2025 after an hearing about a decision of the British Government to downgrade his personal security during visits in Britain. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

In court, the royal’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, pleaded, “One must not forget the human dimension of this case. There is a person who is sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake. There is a person sitting behind me who’s been told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows in his experience it is a process that is manifestly inferior in every sense,” as per PEOPLE.



She continued that Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. to attend the court proceedings in person “is a potent demonstration of how much this appeal means to him and his family.”